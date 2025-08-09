Here it is at last — the final episode that will conclude the epic saga of Québec Mortis!
Available in French only for now.
This episode includes:
An RPG style where you can choose your favorite weapon and skill attributes to build your character just the way you want.
A romantic and humorous story.
Barbarians!
An adventure and exploration level that surpasses the previous episodes.
A unique combat mechanic.
It’s been a little over two years since I started working on this project. The result: four different stories, each with its own theme and gameplay style, set in a Québec-inspired environment — for a total of around 5 to 10 hours of gameplay. I hope you’ll enjoy it.
A huge thanks to everyone who helped me along the way.
Enjoy the episode!
