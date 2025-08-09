Here it is at last — the final episode that will conclude the epic saga of Québec Mortis!

Available in French only for now.

This episode includes:

An RPG style where you can choose your favorite weapon and skill attributes to build your character just the way you want.

A romantic and humorous story.

Barbarians!

An adventure and exploration level that surpasses the previous episodes.

A unique combat mechanic.

It’s been a little over two years since I started working on this project. The result: four different stories, each with its own theme and gameplay style, set in a Québec-inspired environment — for a total of around 5 to 10 hours of gameplay. I hope you’ll enjoy it.

A huge thanks to everyone who helped me along the way.

Enjoy the episode!