🛠️ Bugfix to recheck after correction:
- The zombie would slide a few meters to focus on its target.
🛠️ Bugfix:
- Fixed a glitch in the zombie's vertical movement animation (no more visual "seizures").
- Incrementing the maximum number of zombies based on the number of camps works again, with a fixed save.
⚙️ Changes:
- The tutorial's stats explanation text now includes details on the strength stat and its impact on zombie regeneration.
✨ Added:
- Regeneration system based on the strength stat:
→ Base regeneration: 1 HP.
→ +20% regeneration per strength point (i.e. +1 HP for every 5 points).
Bêta Version [0.0.15]
