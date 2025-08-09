 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19540325 Edited 9 August 2025 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠️ Bugfix to recheck after correction:
- The zombie would slide a few meters to focus on its target.

🛠️ Bugfix:
- Fixed a glitch in the zombie's vertical movement animation (no more visual "seizures").
- Incrementing the maximum number of zombies based on the number of camps works again, with a fixed save.

⚙️ Changes:
- The tutorial's stats explanation text now includes details on the strength stat and its impact on zombie regeneration.

✨ Added:
- Regeneration system based on the strength stat:
→ Base regeneration: 1 HP.
→ +20% regeneration per strength point (i.e. +1 HP for every 5 points).

