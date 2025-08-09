🛠️ Bugfix to recheck after correction:

- The zombie would slide a few meters to focus on its target.



🛠️ Bugfix:

- Fixed a glitch in the zombie's vertical movement animation (no more visual "seizures").

- Incrementing the maximum number of zombies based on the number of camps works again, with a fixed save.



⚙️ Changes:

- The tutorial's stats explanation text now includes details on the strength stat and its impact on zombie regeneration.



✨ Added:

- Regeneration system based on the strength stat:

→ Base regeneration: 1 HP.

→ +20% regeneration per strength point (i.e. +1 HP for every 5 points).