9 August 2025 Build 19540315 Edited 9 August 2025 – 16:39:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where Shrines would not be correctly loaded when continuing a previous run
  • Fixed a bug where the bonus goal would reset when continuing a previous run

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3059391
Linux Depot 3059392
macOS Depot 3059393
