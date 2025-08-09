修复了部分文本错误。
修复了金晶矿区矿物颠倒的问题。
修复了通关第四章支线副本后，天空之羽没有解锁副本传送的问题。
添加了冒险者公会的传送点。在大地图使用天空之羽可以传送回冒险者公会了。
修复了空界山的开箱处的图块错误。
修复了错误的装备词条。
删除了两个未完成的世界任务。
修改了敌人的经验、金币成长公式，由4%提升至5%。
修复了矿工商店的错误价格。
白羽镇的高难副本更名为 过境之路。
25.8.10更新补丁
