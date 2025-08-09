 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19540210 Edited 9 August 2025 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added front view rotation settings in Config menu

  • Added Customize button on Game Over screen

  • Redesigned Customization UI for better usability

  • Improved enemy projectile visibility for clearer gameplay

Changed files in this update

