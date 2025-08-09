Fixes:

Fixed an issue that wasn’t happening in Unity Editor with the extras not being saved. (Hopefully fixed although when I was testing this in previous updates it would always work on my end)

Fixed the combat theme having false positives and playing when there were no active enemies nearby.

Fixed an issue with the cutscene skip text sometimes not disappearing.

Fixed an issue with certain colliders blocking bullets and interaction events.

Fixed the orange door color.



Changes:

Change the flashlight to flicker significantly less, and completely go out even less.

Changed ugly shadowing caused by the flashlight to improve graphics.

Changed the Occlusion Culling settings to hopefully obscure more geometry. (No noticeable performance difference)

Changed some props (Shelving units with repeated props) to have less of a repeating prop to slightly reduce draw calls. (No noticeable performance difference)

Changed the tri-counts on some props to be more efficient. (Again, no performance difference :( )

Changed the way I bake lighting, leading to less light bleed and smaller light maps.

Changed certain lights to be baked instead of mixed. This removes the specular from these lights but makes the game more performant.

Changed the camera clip distance from 200 >> 140. (In most scenes, this helps with performance)



Additions

Added a simple audio muffler for when an audio is played from behind a wall. (Should not impact performance more than a single frame or two) This helps with immersion and is just a QOL feature I made for my next project.

Added a pop-up icon that flashes when the game is being saved.

Added some directional audio cues to the Forest and Mansion to improve the sound at the beginning of the game.

