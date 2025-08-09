As chosen by the Update Poll, the first part of the Towns Update is complete. It features the next tier of Villages: Towns! With almost all building that it would have! While this update is very significant, please note that the shopkeeper NPCs aren't implemented yet, so the shops are just for show... FOR NOW!

Because of a snag with Steam Guard, this Update had to be delayed despite being ready... However, I took the opportunity to add an extra thing to it: Shopkeepers!

CHANGELOG

Implemented Towns : Featuring up to 16 buildings! Surrounded by fences, crossed by roads. BUT, only (lost) farmers live in them, FOR NOW

Added new NPC Job: Shopkeepers ! They can sell ANYTHING (that is theirs) in the area, including dropped or in-container items!

Added new prop type: Decorations ! Mostly useless, but maybe not for long, and of course, all destructable! Countertop Corner Counter Round Table Chair Stool

Added new Building: Simple House , spawning in Towns, with variants for shops and tavern! Includes an attic and complimentary ladder!

Added new GatherSpot: Well ! Spawning at the center of towns, a limited but replenishing source of Clean Water!

Added new Bed: Common Bed, with blankie!!

Added an owned chest to basic villager houses (the ones with a Crafting table). Don't steal from them!!

Naturally enchanted weapons no longer have stat variants, to keep their names short

Added all equipment styles to Crafting recipes, instead of randomly selecting them

Weight variants are less extreme (from power 2 to power 1.5, like Durability's)

The Summon Effect can now summon several minions instead of just extending the duration of one

Made Signs' text much more legible

Nerfed the Experience Gain and Skill Train Effects

Added Interaction exception to your mount when riding it

Changed wood plank material requirement for building Grindstones from 8 to 4

Better explained the controls in the Options menu Button Remapping tab

Buffed Stealth Skill exp gain, to compensate for all the exploit fixing

Bandits now react better to witnessing crimes

Slightly improved Clan name generator

Several small improvements to NPC behavior

Some improvements to NPC generation, mainly attributes

Fixed scrolling going ham when you switch tabs in Inventory and Crafting menus

Fixed stealing from containers sometimes not reporting it as a crime

Fixed the Stealing Skill's Discreet Hands Perk also working when stealing from containers

Fixed characters that leave your party being put in odd positions in the map, or disappearing

Fixed a bug when building houses and monuments

Fixed a bug that reset NPCs' action to FOLLOW instead of WANDER for non-party members

Fixed crafting Blank Scrolls sometimes producing a Spell Scroll

Fixed adding items with 0 count to inventory causing issues

Fixed the Branched Trees (the Savannah ones) not rotating their hitboxes correctly

Fixed bug with the Mechanics Skill's Secret Compartments Perk not working properly

Fixed bug that made sea water invisible for the OpenGL (Stable) Launch Option of the game

Fixed extreme duration of the Effects of eating items with the Survival Skill's Omniphagia Perk

Fixed the generation and creation of No-Intensity Effects (Levitate, Flight and Collect)

Fixed extremely short characters sometimes not being able to stand up from a crouched stance for no reason

Fixed ESC ghosting inputs after backing out of the Options->Pause menu

Fixed odd positioning of leaves on Branched/Savannah Trees

Other minor fixes and improvements

Some of the content introduced in updates won't show up in your game world, or at least won't be readily available, if it was generated before the update. They should not corrupt world files, but if they do, please report it!

Thank you for your suggestions and bug reports! Please let me know what you think of this update and if you ran into any issues.