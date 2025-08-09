 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19540111 Edited 9 August 2025 – 16:32:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As chosen by the Update Poll, the first part of the Towns Update is complete. It features the next tier of Villages: Towns! With almost all building that it would have! While this update is very significant, please note that the shopkeeper NPCs aren't implemented yet, so the shops are just for show... FOR NOW!

Because of a snag with Steam Guard, this Update had to be delayed despite being ready... However, I took the opportunity to add an extra thing to it: Shopkeepers!

CHANGELOG

  • Implemented Towns: Featuring up to 16 buildings! Surrounded by fences, crossed by roads. BUT, only (lost) farmers live in them, FOR NOW

  • Added new NPC Job: Shopkeepers! They can sell ANYTHING (that is theirs) in the area, including dropped or in-container items!

  • Added new prop type: Decorations! Mostly useless, but maybe not for long, and of course, all destructable!

    • Countertop

    • Corner Counter

    • Round Table

    • Chair

    • Stool

  • Added new Building: Simple House, spawning in Towns, with variants for shops and tavern! Includes an attic and complimentary ladder!

  • Added new GatherSpot: Well! Spawning at the center of towns, a limited but replenishing source of Clean Water!

  • Added new Bed: Common Bed, with blankie!!

  • Added an owned chest to basic villager houses (the ones with a Crafting table). Don't steal from them!!

  • Naturally enchanted weapons no longer have stat variants, to keep their names short

  • Added all equipment styles to Crafting recipes, instead of randomly selecting them

  • Weight variants are less extreme (from power 2 to power 1.5, like Durability's)

  • The Summon Effect can now summon several minions instead of just extending the duration of one

  • Made Signs' text much more legible

  • Nerfed the Experience Gain and Skill Train Effects

  • Added Interaction exception to your mount when riding it

  • Changed wood plank material requirement for building Grindstones from 8 to 4

  • Better explained the controls in the Options menu Button Remapping tab

  • Buffed Stealth Skill exp gain, to compensate for all the exploit fixing

  • Bandits now react better to witnessing crimes

  • Slightly improved Clan name generator

  • Several small improvements to NPC behavior

  • Some improvements to NPC generation, mainly attributes

  • Fixed scrolling going ham when you switch tabs in Inventory and Crafting menus

  • Fixed stealing from containers sometimes not reporting it as a crime

  • Fixed the Stealing Skill's Discreet Hands Perk also working when stealing from containers

  • Fixed characters that leave your party being put in odd positions in the map, or disappearing

  • Fixed a bug when building houses and monuments

  • Fixed a bug that reset NPCs' action to FOLLOW instead of WANDER for non-party members

  • Fixed crafting Blank Scrolls sometimes producing a Spell Scroll

  • Fixed adding items with 0 count to inventory causing issues

  • Fixed the Branched Trees (the Savannah ones) not rotating their hitboxes correctly

  • Fixed bug with the Mechanics Skill's Secret Compartments Perk not working properly

  • Fixed bug that made sea water invisible for the OpenGL (Stable) Launch Option of the game

  • Fixed extreme duration of the Effects of eating items with the Survival Skill's Omniphagia Perk

  • Fixed the generation and creation of No-Intensity Effects (Levitate, Flight and Collect)

  • Fixed extremely short characters sometimes not being able to stand up from a crouched stance for no reason

  • Fixed ESC ghosting inputs after backing out of the Options->Pause menu

  • Fixed odd positioning of leaves on Branched/Savannah Trees

  • Other minor fixes and improvements

Some of the content introduced in updates won't show up in your game world, or at least won't be readily available, if it was generated before the update. They should not corrupt world files, but if they do, please report it!

Thank you for your suggestions and bug reports! Please let me know what you think of this update and if you ran into any issues.

Changed files in this update

