As chosen by the Update Poll, the first part of the Towns Update is complete. It features the next tier of Villages: Towns! With almost all building that it would have!
While this update is very significant, please note that the shopkeeper NPCs aren't implemented yet, so the shops are just for show... FOR NOW!
Because of a snag with Steam Guard, this Update had to be delayed despite being ready... However, I took the opportunity to add an extra thing to it: Shopkeepers!
CHANGELOG
Implemented Towns: Featuring up to 16 buildings! Surrounded by fences, crossed by roads.
BUT, only (lost) farmers live in them, FOR NOW
Added new NPC Job: Shopkeepers! They can sell ANYTHING (that is theirs) in the area, including dropped or in-container items!
Added new prop type: Decorations! Mostly useless, but maybe not for long, and of course, all destructable!
Countertop
Corner Counter
Round Table
Chair
Stool
Added new Building: Simple House, spawning in Towns, with variants for shops and tavern! Includes an attic and complimentary ladder!
Added new GatherSpot: Well! Spawning at the center of towns, a limited but replenishing source of Clean Water!
Added new Bed: Common Bed, with blankie!!
Added an owned chest to basic villager houses (the ones with a Crafting table). Don't steal from them!!
Naturally enchanted weapons no longer have stat variants, to keep their names short
Added all equipment styles to Crafting recipes, instead of randomly selecting them
Weight variants are less extreme (from power 2 to power 1.5, like Durability's)
The Summon Effect can now summon several minions instead of just extending the duration of one
Made Signs' text much more legible
Nerfed the Experience Gain and Skill Train Effects
Added Interaction exception to your mount when riding it
Changed wood plank material requirement for building Grindstones from 8 to 4
Better explained the controls in the Options menu Button Remapping tab
Buffed Stealth Skill exp gain, to compensate for all the exploit fixing
Bandits now react better to witnessing crimes
Slightly improved Clan name generator
Several small improvements to NPC behavior
Some improvements to NPC generation, mainly attributes
Fixed scrolling going ham when you switch tabs in Inventory and Crafting menus
Fixed stealing from containers sometimes not reporting it as a crime
Fixed the Stealing Skill's Discreet Hands Perk also working when stealing from containers
Fixed characters that leave your party being put in odd positions in the map, or disappearing
Fixed a bug when building houses and monuments
Fixed a bug that reset NPCs' action to FOLLOW instead of WANDER for non-party members
Fixed crafting Blank Scrolls sometimes producing a Spell Scroll
Fixed adding items with 0 count to inventory causing issues
Fixed the Branched Trees (the Savannah ones) not rotating their hitboxes correctly
Fixed bug with the Mechanics Skill's Secret Compartments Perk not working properly
Fixed bug that made sea water invisible for the OpenGL (Stable) Launch Option of the game
Fixed extreme duration of the Effects of eating items with the Survival Skill's Omniphagia Perk
Fixed the generation and creation of No-Intensity Effects (Levitate, Flight and Collect)
Fixed extremely short characters sometimes not being able to stand up from a crouched stance for no reason
Fixed ESC ghosting inputs after backing out of the Options->Pause menu
Fixed odd positioning of leaves on Branched/Savannah Trees
Other minor fixes and improvements
Some of the content introduced in updates won't show up in your game world, or at least won't be readily available, if it was generated before the update. They should not corrupt world files, but if they do, please report it!
Thank you for your suggestions and bug reports! Please let me know what you think of this update and if you ran into any issues.
Changed files in this update