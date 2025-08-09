🎪 ZONARK – The Nightmare Carnival Has Begun 🎪 UPDATE Now Live
In the depths of the night, under the dim glow of carnival lights, something lurks… and this is no place for the faint of heart.
Here, where wooden horses spin with no riders, and eerie old sounds echo through the haunting silence… your fight for survival begins.
🚨 The Carnival Update brings you:
🗺️ A brand-new map drenched in dark, suffocating night.
🔫 Hidden weapons waiting for those bold enough to find them.
🧟 Fiercer, faster zombies that close in before you know it.
🌗 Shifting environments… from cheerful lights to deadly shadows in an instant.
💡 Every purchase, wishlist, or shared video is a massive boost that fuels our passion to keep building new maps, dangerous environments, and unforgettable experiences.
You — the players — are the heart of this project, and your presence with friends is what drives us to push ZONARK to the next level.
🔥 Squad up, explore, fight… and create unforgettable memories in the most terrifying carnival you’ve ever seen.
⏳ The night is short… but the terror is endless.
📺 Watch, Follow & Join the Community:
🎥 YouTube: Bainlon Walls Studio
🎭 TikTok: babylon.walls.stu
