9 August 2025 Build 19539986 Edited 9 August 2025 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

* change: healthbars now stack and move out of eachothers way
* change: you can now have more than 1 weapon upgrade per hand
* bugfix: when enemies are knocked back they no longer get "jelly"
* bugfix: physics stability improvements
* bugfix: upgrades are now also passed into heavy attacks
* bugfix: projectile shockwave can hit more than 1 target
* bugfix: improve performance with shockwave after it has hit 1 target
* bugfix: equip button no longer overlaps with description window
* change: if energyblast spellsize is past 3, it will travel to its targets similiarly to ascended spellcast
* change: energyblast explosion radius scales better with projectile spellsize
* change: ability icons now show the current progress of the ability
* change: move ability icons to the right corner of the screen
* change: stat icons are now square and the text is more readable
* change: onhit fire is now 10x less effective,
* change: firedamage is now classified as magic damage
* change: fire, freeze and laser upgrades now display formatted stats in their description

Changed files in this update

Depot 3190601
