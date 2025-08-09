

* change: healthbars now stack and move out of eachothers way

* change: you can now have more than 1 weapon upgrade per hand

* bugfix: when enemies are knocked back they no longer get "jelly"

* bugfix: physics stability improvements

* bugfix: upgrades are now also passed into heavy attacks

* bugfix: projectile shockwave can hit more than 1 target

* bugfix: improve performance with shockwave after it has hit 1 target

* bugfix: equip button no longer overlaps with description window

* change: if energyblast spellsize is past 3, it will travel to its targets similiarly to ascended spellcast

* change: energyblast explosion radius scales better with projectile spellsize

* change: ability icons now show the current progress of the ability

* change: move ability icons to the right corner of the screen

* change: stat icons are now square and the text is more readable

* change: onhit fire is now 10x less effective,

* change: firedamage is now classified as magic damage

* change: fire, freeze and laser upgrades now display formatted stats in their description

