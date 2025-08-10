Video game loving book lovers, word nerds, poets, kids 12+, and adults, Word Turtle Island is a game that celebrates words while you kick some butt with those words to rescue the most awesome library in the galaxy.

Nearly four years in the making, finally available in full version 1. Exiting early access after so much work, testing, feedback, refinement.

Play it as a typing practice game, or focus on the words as weapons aspect with game controller, touch screen, or mouse.

Word Turtle Island is full of action, word fun, and has a cozy library where you can level up helping books, building bookshelves, and unlocking more gates to rescue more books.

So happy to share this with you and thank you, what a journey it's been as a solo indie game developer to bring you this quirky action game!