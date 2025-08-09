 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Portal Call of Duty® Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19539933 Edited 9 August 2025 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added guided tutorial system: Now tutorial system will guide you through each game mechanics and introduce all options in the game.
  • Fixed issue where close button on map panel wasn't working.
  • Added close button to the notes panel.
  • Fixed cell anomalies in E wing and B wing.
  • Fixed solitary prison cell dark walls issue.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3013001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link