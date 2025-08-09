- Added guided tutorial system: Now tutorial system will guide you through each game mechanics and introduce all options in the game.
- Fixed issue where close button on map panel wasn't working.
- Added close button to the notes panel.
- Fixed cell anomalies in E wing and B wing.
- Fixed solitary prison cell dark walls issue.
1.36: Guided tutorial system
