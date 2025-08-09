Hello translation enthusiasts!



Based on your feedback, we continue to work on making the program more enjoyable to use. With this update, we're introducing comprehensive customization options for our OCR translation windows.



✨ New Features



Full Personalization for Translation Bubbles & Instant Subtitles!



You can now fully customize the appearance of both the translation bubbles from screen captures and the instant subtitle overlay to suit your personal style.



Background Color: Select the background color for your translation overlays from our rich color palette.



Text Color: Choose a text color that provides the best contrast and readability against your new background.



Font Style: Personalize the look of your translations by choosing from a curated list of reliable, easy-to-read, and universally compatible fonts.



You can find these options in the Settings menu under the "Screen Capture (OCR)" and "Instant Subtitle Translation" tabs.



Your feedback is incredibly valuable to us. Thank you for using the program, and happy translating!