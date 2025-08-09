 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19539916 Edited 9 August 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! We have another small update for our froggy island:

  • 8 new items added
    New decorations to chill on a hot summer day!

Enjoy! 🐸🌿🌿🌿

Changed files in this update

Depot 3416071
  • Loading history…
