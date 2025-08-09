 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19539915 Edited 9 August 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed up some bugs that could occur with saves, if you got stuck at the end of level 2 for instance, you should be ok now.

Changed up how pathfinding works, it'll be for the better in the long run, but if you happen to read these patch notes and then find enemies stuck in places they shouldn't be, please let me know!

Changed files in this update

