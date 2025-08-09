Fixed up some bugs that could occur with saves, if you got stuck at the end of level 2 for instance, you should be ok now.
Changed up how pathfinding works, it'll be for the better in the long run, but if you happen to read these patch notes and then find enemies stuck in places they shouldn't be, please let me know!
Early Access 1.1b : Bug fixing
