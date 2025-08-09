The game was a bigger success than we had anticipated.. it was kinda wild.. this also meant that we found some bugs, that we should have found earlier.. some were a bit funny.. even though not good for the game, so we fixed them.
There were some UI fixes that we were looking at as well. So, mostly the game is as it was before, just better and with fewer bugs :)
Thank you so much to all who have been playing the game.
Bug Fixes for 1.2.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2926131
- Loading history…
macOS English Depot 2926132
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2926133
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update