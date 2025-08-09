 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19539874
Update notes via Steam Community
The game was a bigger success than we had anticipated.. it was kinda wild.. this also meant that we found some bugs, that we should have found earlier.. some were a bit funny.. even though not good for the game, so we fixed them.
There were some UI fixes that we were looking at as well. So, mostly the game is as it was before, just better and with fewer bugs :)
Thank you so much to all who have been playing the game.

Windows Depot 2926131
macOS English Depot 2926132
Linux Depot 2926133
