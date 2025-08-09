Release notes:

- Press x to fasten the text in intro scene

- Remove mouse

- Remove the chain in second level [confusing]

- Alvin leaves the "woods" should be the forest

- Show arrow to continue in dialogue

- Level 3 button click not working

- Change logo in loading and text

-Restart scene intro scene came again[save issue]

- Enhance falling platforms with bounce and sfx

- Update enemy with particle & sfx on respawn

- Fix fade screen in third level

- Add shoot instructions

- Fix volume sounds for jump and run [death, coin, water, enemy death sounds seem to be coming from another source [test when volume is zero]

