Release notes:
- Press x to fasten the text in intro scene
- Remove mouse
- Remove the chain in second level [confusing]
- Alvin leaves the "woods" should be the forest
- Show arrow to continue in dialogue
- Level 3 button click not working
- Change logo in loading and text
-Restart scene intro scene came again[save issue]
- Enhance falling platforms with bounce and sfx
- Update enemy with particle & sfx on respawn
- Fix fade screen in third level
- Add shoot instructions
- Fix volume sounds for jump and run [death, coin, water, enemy death sounds seem to be coming from another source [test when volume is zero]
Release notes 09-Aug-2025
