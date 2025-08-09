✨ Features

• New Leader: Siddhartha

◦ Level up your Seeker unit to attain Enlightenment and win a faith victory!

• New Hex Level: Barbara starts with a Champion

• New Cards:

◦ Absolve

◦ Burden

◦ Brace

◦ Hunger

◦ Inertia

◦ Vigor

• New Relics:

◦ Blue Cartridge

◦ Boiling Kettle

◦ Fresh Fig

◦ Homunculus

• New Improvements:

◦ Abbey

◦ Annex

• New Tech:

◦ Divine Right

• New Unit:

◦ Automaton

• New Curiosity:

◦ Clay Golem

• New Achievements:

◦ Conscientious Objector

◦ Hedgehog

◦ Rolling Stone

◦ Shooting Star

◦ Sim Samsara

◦ Snow Owl

⚖️ Changes

• Increased XP for completing Trader deliveries

• Added XP bonus for delivering Eviction Notice to Encampments

• Moved Vampire Teeth from Legendary > Epic

• Reduced Treasure base value from 2 > 1

• Transmute now obsoletes Treasure

🙇 Kanavoy

• Limited Adrenaline Shot bonus attacks to 1 per turn

🙇 Cifrapalota

• Dowsing Rod no longer reveals unexplored tiles

🙇 Fiwo735

🐛 Bug Fixes

• Undo rolls back aggro targeting for barbarian encampment defenders

• Character models update correctly for converted units

• Converting units refreshes the unit chore panel

• Encampments become alerted after being hit with Attack cards

• Fixed a pathfinding issue that prevented units from circumnavigating the globe

🙇 Cap’n Darwin, Kanavoy

📰 News

After more than three years in development, and six months of regular Early Access updates...

Rogue Hex version 1.0 is finally here!

If you visit the Credits section, you'll see nearly 100 names from the Rogue Hex community. As I scrolled through thousands of messages to compile them, I felt an overwhelming wave of gratitude. You've contributed countless suggestions, bug reports, and brilliant ideas to breathe life into this eccentric game.

Thank you to everyone who connected with Rogue Hex.

I'm incredibly proud of version one. We've come so far from the Ancient era...

And there's still so much left to explore!

See you after the credits roll.

🙇 Reed