9 August 2025 Build 19539855 Edited 9 August 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[Bug Fixes]
• Fixed an issue where the swimsuit skin for Lea displayed incorrectly.
• Fixed an issue where items could not be rolled in certain situations.

If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via Discord or use the in-game feedback feature (F10).
Thank you for your continued support of ALICE.

Changed files in this update

