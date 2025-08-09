[Bug Fixes]
• Fixed an issue where the swimsuit skin for Lea displayed incorrectly.
• Fixed an issue where items could not be rolled in certain situations.
If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via Discord or use the in-game feedback feature (F10).
Thank you for your continued support of ALICE.
2025/08/09 Patch Notes - Version 0.0.32.2
