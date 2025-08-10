 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19539838
Patch notes:

- Killing Spree meter! Every kill within a few seconds fills the Killing Spree meter. The more you get, the bigger the XP reward. (100 kills also grant an epic item drop.)
- Decreased bloom and disabled HP bar transparency (especially helpful in Chapter 2).
- Fixed a few issues with boss music.
- Fixed a bug that caused players to receive twice the XP for a reward.
- Fixed a bug with properly setting the max level of the Chaos Challenge.
- Added a warning when leaving a level with keyboard upgrades available.
- Fixed a bug that allowed exploiting the 3rd enhanced attack with Keyboard 360 or Piercing Arrow.
- Fixed a bug that displayed secondary objectives for level 5 of the Chaos Challenge.
- Zombies now correctly leave bloodstains on the floor after exploding (if the option is enabled).
- Shift + LMB now works the same way as RMB (attack from place if in range, move towards enemy only if out of range).

