Patch notes:
- Killing Spree meter! Every kill within a few seconds fills the Killing Spree meter. The more you get, the bigger the XP reward. (100 kills also grant an epic item drop.)
- Decreased bloom and disabled HP bar transparency (especially helpful in Chapter 2).
- Fixed a few issues with boss music.
- Fixed a bug that caused players to receive twice the XP for a reward.
- Fixed a bug with properly setting the max level of the Chaos Challenge.
- Added a warning when leaving a level with keyboard upgrades available.
- Fixed a bug that allowed exploiting the 3rd enhanced attack with Keyboard 360 or Piercing Arrow.
- Fixed a bug that displayed secondary objectives for level 5 of the Chaos Challenge.
- Zombies now correctly leave bloodstains on the floor after exploding (if the option is enabled).
- Shift + LMB now works the same way as RMB (attack from place if in range, move towards enemy only if out of range).
Killing Spree mechanism added + bug fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update