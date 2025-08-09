 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19539834 Edited 9 August 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW:

- Added an 'unequip' button to the hymn sections
- You can now visually see how much fish you have while fishing

CHANGES:

- You can no longer see other players while in your private island, this to avoid confusion
- Dungeons have now had their level requirement brought down further - to level 55
- Hitboxes of candles removed in arena 2
- Fire flash has been reworked
- Greater barrage has been reworked
- The werewolf netcode has been adjusted to accomodate for positional offsets
- The werewolf will now no longer collide with players that are not his current target
- It has been made much clearer if you are the current target of the werewolf
- A stronger audio queue has been added for when players need to soak pools

FIXED:

- An issue with the Juggernaut has been fixed where his rock spikes were still being thrown if he was stunned
- A game crash when inspecting players wearing 'Edmunds Hood' has been fixed
- A game crash with "Marked for Death" has been fixed
- An XP granting bug with XP orbs has been resolved
- An exploit using stances has been fixed
- An issue with purchasing "Divine Plea" has been fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 2730801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link