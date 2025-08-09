NEW:- Added an 'unequip' button to the hymn sections
- You can now visually see how much fish you have while fishing
CHANGES:- You can no longer see other players while in your private island, this to avoid confusion
- Dungeons have now had their level requirement brought down further - to level 55
- Hitboxes of candles removed in arena 2
- Fire flash has been reworked
- Greater barrage has been reworked
- The werewolf netcode has been adjusted to accomodate for positional offsets
- The werewolf will now no longer collide with players that are not his current target
- It has been made much clearer if you are the current target of the werewolf
- A stronger audio queue has been added for when players need to soak pools
FIXED:- An issue with the Juggernaut has been fixed where his rock spikes were still being thrown if he was stunned
- A game crash when inspecting players wearing 'Edmunds Hood' has been fixed
- A game crash with "Marked for Death" has been fixed
- An XP granting bug with XP orbs has been resolved
- An exploit using stances has been fixed
- An issue with purchasing "Divine Plea" has been fixed
