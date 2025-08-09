NEW: - Added an 'unequip' button to the hymn sections

- You can now visually see how much fish you have while fishing



CHANGES: - You can no longer see other players while in your private island, this to avoid confusion

- Dungeons have now had their level requirement brought down further - to level 55

- Hitboxes of candles removed in arena 2

- Fire flash has been reworked

- Greater barrage has been reworked

- The werewolf netcode has been adjusted to accomodate for positional offsets

- The werewolf will now no longer collide with players that are not his current target

- It has been made much clearer if you are the current target of the werewolf

- A stronger audio queue has been added for when players need to soak pools



FIXED: - An issue with the Juggernaut has been fixed where his rock spikes were still being thrown if he was stunned

- A game crash when inspecting players wearing 'Edmunds Hood' has been fixed

- A game crash with "Marked for Death" has been fixed

- An XP granting bug with XP orbs has been resolved

- An exploit using stances has been fixed

- An issue with purchasing "Divine Plea" has been fixed