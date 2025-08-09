- Fixed sticky notes glitching on pad
- Fixed carbon bond plate breaking o2 generator when inserting the carbon bond plate and putting it back into your inventory at the same time
- Fixed manual text for repair tool
- Improved loading times for very complex ships
- Improved CPU usage for very complex ships
- Fixed ethereal cable on reality joystick
- Fixed incorrect reporting of lost cargo containers
- Fixed leaderboards
Update notes for 1.2.0.12
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
I Fetch Rocks Content Depot 1543381
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update