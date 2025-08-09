 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19539831 Edited 9 August 2025 – 15:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed sticky notes glitching on pad
- Fixed carbon bond plate breaking o2 generator when inserting the carbon bond plate and putting it back into your inventory at the same time
- Fixed manual text for repair tool
- Improved loading times for very complex ships
- Improved CPU usage for very complex ships
- Fixed ethereal cable on reality joystick
- Fixed incorrect reporting of lost cargo containers
- Fixed leaderboards

Changed files in this update

