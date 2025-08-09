English##########Content################[Dana Shelter Secret Tunnel]Added another part of this secret tunnel. (The first part of the tunnel is now finished.)[Dana Shelter Secret Tunnel]Added butterfly support and fishing data in this new area. (Because the "Dungeon Exit" can cause ambiguity in the future. Technically, this area is in its own map tag group and consequently using its own butterfly settings.)[Tileset]Added more content on the "Earth Cave 2" tileset. You can use those new tiles in your pocket dimension.简体中文##########Content################【达那密道】加入了密道的另一个部分。（第一部分的密道已经施工完成）【达那密道】新的密道区域加入了钓鱼数据和蝴蝶之翼的支持。（因为【地牢出口】的表述可能随着之后的更新在这个区域存在歧义，所以，这个区域被划入了它自己的一个地图标签组，同样也会用它自己的蝴蝶之翼设定。）【图块】为【土之洞穴2】图块组加入了新的内容，可以在你的口袋空间中使用。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场