 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 9 August 2025 Build 19539793 Edited 9 August 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 1.1.0130

- Added an area with a new atmosphere

- Added a dungeon

- Added new monsters

- Added new quests

- Added a mailbox system

- Added new items

- New decors

Changed files in this update

Depot 3380961
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link