 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19539790 Edited 9 August 2025 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

V1.6.6.3 is now live - One more complementary update to the latest release primarily to hotfix bug spotted on a new LiveTrack function which could cause tires to overheat and lose grip in certain circumstances - save for any new issue it should wrap the cycle.


V1.6.6.3 CHANGELOG

GENERAL

  • Fixed issue which could lead to excessive heat-related grip loss


PHYSICS

  • AMR Vantage GT3 Evo (both variants): Minor default setup adjustments (setup reset recommended)

  • AMR Valkyrie Hypercar: Adjusted gear ratios for low downforce variant

  • Slightly increased default wing settings all around for F-Classics & F-Hitech Gen1 to further mitigate some persisting AI instability issues


AI

  • Further F-Classic / F-Hitech AI stability adjustments

  • Adjusted AI speed around the Karussel in Nurburgring layouts featuring the corner


AUDIO

  • AMR Vantage GT3 Evo: Corrected transmission whine pitch


TRACKS

  • Daytona: Conformed the road markings for the new road shader

Changed files in this update

Automobilista 2 Content Depot 1066891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link