V1.6.6.3 is now live - One more complementary update to the latest release primarily to hotfix bug spotted on a new LiveTrack function which could cause tires to overheat and lose grip in certain circumstances - save for any new issue it should wrap the cycle.





V1.6.6.3 CHANGELOG



GENERAL



Fixed issue which could lead to excessive heat-related grip loss



PHYSICS



AMR Vantage GT3 Evo (both variants): Minor default setup adjustments (setup reset recommended)

AMR Valkyrie Hypercar: Adjusted gear ratios for low downforce variant

Slightly increased default wing settings all around for F-Classics & F-Hitech Gen1 to further mitigate some persisting AI instability issues



AI



Further F-Classic / F-Hitech AI stability adjustments

Adjusted AI speed around the Karussel in Nurburgring layouts featuring the corner



AUDIO



AMR Vantage GT3 Evo: Corrected transmission whine pitch



TRACKS

