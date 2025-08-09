V1.6.6.3 is now live - One more complementary update to the latest release primarily to hotfix bug spotted on a new LiveTrack function which could cause tires to overheat and lose grip in certain circumstances - save for any new issue it should wrap the cycle.
V1.6.6.3 CHANGELOG
GENERAL
Fixed issue which could lead to excessive heat-related grip loss
PHYSICS
AMR Vantage GT3 Evo (both variants): Minor default setup adjustments (setup reset recommended)
AMR Valkyrie Hypercar: Adjusted gear ratios for low downforce variant
Slightly increased default wing settings all around for F-Classics & F-Hitech Gen1 to further mitigate some persisting AI instability issues
AI
Further F-Classic / F-Hitech AI stability adjustments
Adjusted AI speed around the Karussel in Nurburgring layouts featuring the corner
AUDIO
AMR Vantage GT3 Evo: Corrected transmission whine pitch
TRACKS
Daytona: Conformed the road markings for the new road shader
Changed files in this update