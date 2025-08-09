 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19539787 Edited 9 August 2025 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi!

We have been really busy with research activity this year. Several expeditions, dig sites, and long hours of laboratory work, as well as writing tens of scientific articles.

We would like to remember that part of the funding for our research comes from Dino Hazard sales. Thank you for funding our paleontological discoveries!

Today, I brought you a small hotfix for gamepad controls for those who appreciate playing with a single hand while relaxing. We also added a hotfix for the 1 HP error at the final battle.

I hope you have a fantastic weekend.

Sincerely,

The Bone Collectors.

Changed files in this update

Windows DINO HAZARD Win Depot 1287541
  • Loading history…
Linux DINO HAZARD Linux Depot 1287542
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link