We have been really busy with research activity this year. Several expeditions, dig sites, and long hours of laboratory work, as well as writing tens of scientific articles.

We would like to remember that part of the funding for our research comes from Dino Hazard sales. Thank you for funding our paleontological discoveries!

Today, I brought you a small hotfix for gamepad controls for those who appreciate playing with a single hand while relaxing. We also added a hotfix for the 1 HP error at the final battle.

