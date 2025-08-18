Balance Changes
Cheese Date
Cycles through the available minions instead of choosing one at random
Rampant Growth
Healing per mushroom increased from 75 to 85
Mountain Gale
Healing increased from 150 to 180
Protocol 45.54.55-1N
Attack damage increased from 40 to 50
Trick Swap
Stun duration reduced from 4 to 3 seconds
M0nitor Gn4ts
Cost reduced from 3 to 2
Amount of gn4ts summoned reduced from 3 to 2
Wardancers
Now summoned vertically instead of horizontally
Stun Lancers
Now summoned vertically instead of horizontally
High Marshal Rystar
Has Legion (5) instead of Legion (3)
Prime Sergeant Raddick
Range reduced from 6 to 4
Movement speed increased from 5 to 7
Volco alt perk 3 - Endless Rage
No longer a single use card added to your deck
Is now added to your deck every 30 seconds
Mana gain reduced from 7 to 2
Duration reduced from 10 to 5 seconds
Commander Azali
Now has Shield
Void Tear
Cost increased from 2 to 3
S1ege Br3aker MKI
Attack AoE increased from 1.5 to 2
Crystal Sentry
Attack cooldown increased from 1.4 to 1.5
The following cards has had their wildcards reduced to 1:
Arcane Barrage
Windwalker Shi-Hou
Stormy
Shroomama Shumi
Blue Golem
Blastmancer
