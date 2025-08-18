 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19539784 Edited 18 August 2025 – 09:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

Cheese Date

  • Cycles through the available minions instead of choosing one at random

Rampant Growth

  • Healing per mushroom increased from 75 to 85

Mountain Gale

  • Healing increased from 150 to 180

Protocol 45.54.55-1N

  • Attack damage increased from 40 to 50

Trick Swap

  • Stun duration reduced from 4 to 3 seconds

M0nitor Gn4ts

  • Cost reduced from 3 to 2

  • Amount of gn4ts summoned reduced from 3 to 2

Wardancers

  • Now summoned vertically instead of horizontally

Stun Lancers

  • Now summoned vertically instead of horizontally

High Marshal Rystar

  • Has Legion (5) instead of Legion (3)

Prime Sergeant Raddick

  • Range reduced from 6 to 4

  • Movement speed increased from 5 to 7

Volco alt perk 3 - Endless Rage

  • No longer a single use card added to your deck

  • Is now added to your deck every 30 seconds

  • Mana gain reduced from 7 to 2

  • Duration reduced from 10 to 5 seconds

Commander Azali

  • Now has Shield

Void Tear

  • Cost increased from 2 to 3

S1ege Br3aker MKI

  • Attack AoE increased from 1.5 to 2

Crystal Sentry

  • Attack cooldown increased from 1.4 to 1.5

The following cards has had their wildcards reduced to 1:

  • Arcane Barrage

  • Windwalker Shi-Hou

  • Stormy

  • Shroomama Shumi

  • Blue Golem

  • Blastmancer

Changed files in this update

