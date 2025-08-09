Yeahhhhh Dude, now we have a tutorial with 5 waves and some lore explanations, you will learn all controls of the game and learn all things inside of a RUN.

We are glad to launch our Free Demo version with tutorial run and Easy Run, you will count with the basic passive skills tree, and can take a lot of hours playing the game before get a complete game copy!

And we fixed some litle bugs and visuals.

We have a new great tool to create our characters and creatures, in the near future we will have a lot of new things!