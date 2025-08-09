🌙✨ Good morning, Warriors of Brívia!! ⚔️🔥

📢 Announcement:

We're back.

What's up?

Small - Patch Notes:

- Smoother camera movement.

- Character shadows at their base.

- Character icons now appear where you have a mission on the map.

- Added particles and effects to the First Kingdom map.

- Base Level Status System (Now your characters get stronger with each level).

- Smoother pet movement.

- Fixed camera "shakiness" and "shocks."

- Fixed sound effects not changing volume.

- New Frico Pet.

- Stage shader and lighting rework.

- Preparations for the Spooky Circus Event (a new event quest that will be activated next week).

- Event Tickets are now dropping in Missions.





Best regards,