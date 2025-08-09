 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19539741 Edited 9 August 2025 – 14:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🌙✨ Good morning, Warriors of Brívia!! ⚔️🔥

📢 Announcement:

We're back.

What's up?

Small - Patch Notes:

- Smoother camera movement.

- Character shadows at their base.

- Character icons now appear where you have a mission on the map.

- Added particles and effects to the First Kingdom map.

- Base Level Status System (Now your characters get stronger with each level).

- Smoother pet movement.

- Fixed camera "shakiness" and "shocks."

- Fixed sound effects not changing volume.

- New Frico Pet.

- Stage shader and lighting rework.

- Preparations for the Spooky Circus Event (a new event quest that will be activated next week).

- Event Tickets are now dropping in Missions.



Stay up to date with all the news through our Discord!!

Best regards,

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2980241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link