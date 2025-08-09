🌙✨ Good morning, Warriors of Brívia!! ⚔️🔥
📢 Announcement:
We're back.
What's up?
Small - Patch Notes:
- Smoother camera movement.
- Character shadows at their base.
- Character icons now appear where you have a mission on the map.
- Added particles and effects to the First Kingdom map.
- Base Level Status System (Now your characters get stronger with each level).
- Smoother pet movement.
- Fixed camera "shakiness" and "shocks."
- Fixed sound effects not changing volume.
- New Frico Pet.
- Stage shader and lighting rework.
- Preparations for the Spooky Circus Event (a new event quest that will be activated next week).
- Event Tickets are now dropping in Missions.
Stay up to date with all the news through our Discord!!
Best regards,
