9 August 2025 Build 19539701 Edited 9 August 2025 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Removed feature that applies upgrades on reconnecting to a session since it was causing upgrades to reset. I will readd soon.

Fixed bug that caused player spectating to be weird when a player was in a boat.

Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3645891
