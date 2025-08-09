Removed feature that applies upgrades on reconnecting to a session since it was causing upgrades to reset. I will readd soon.
Fixed bug that caused player spectating to be weird when a player was in a boat.
Thanks!
Hotfixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Removed feature that applies upgrades on reconnecting to a session since it was causing upgrades to reset. I will readd soon.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update