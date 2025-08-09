- Certain stadiums will now begin to feature images.
- Team development mechanics have been adjusted to reduce the number of second-tier teams becoming overpowered too quickly, while ensuring traditional powerhouse teams remain more relevant for a period of time.
- Tuned down the frequency of rivalry generation.
Web site:
https://simcups.com
Update Notes Aug 9th 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update