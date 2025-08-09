 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19539697 Edited 9 August 2025 – 14:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Certain stadiums will now begin to feature images.

- Team development mechanics have been adjusted to reduce the number of second-tier teams becoming overpowered too quickly, while ensuring traditional powerhouse teams remain more relevant for a period of time.

- Tuned down the frequency of rivalry generation.

Web site:
https://simcups.com

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
