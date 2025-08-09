 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19539681 Edited 9 August 2025 – 14:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Changing the "Menu" key to a mouse click in the Options screen will no longer cause the Options screen to close automatically when interacting with other buttons.
  • However, clicking on empty space that is not an interactive button will still be recognized as a Menu key input, closing the Options button.
  • A reset settings button has been added to the Options screen.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3406851
