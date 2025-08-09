- Changing the "Menu" key to a mouse click in the Options screen will no longer cause the Options screen to close automatically when interacting with other buttons.
- However, clicking on empty space that is not an interactive button will still be recognized as a Menu key input, closing the Options button.
- A reset settings button has been added to the Options screen.
Bug Fix
