Hello there, Cozy Keepers!

As promised, I’m working on delivering content faster.

Let’s see what this update has to offer!

🐫The Nomad Trader

A new NPC will visit the Valley from time to time, resting by the lake near your shop.

This NPC will have an inventory and will be willing to trade his goods for yours(if the deal is fair).

You can offer up to 7 unique items from your inventory, and the same applies to his inventory.

The Nomad Trader will arrive in the Valley early in the morning and leave the next day before you wake up, giving you plenty of time to weigh your options and make trades!

The Nomad Trader will return after 3–7 days, depending on your luck.

🛠️Changelog

Fixed the new product displays, which were causing some pathfinding issues.

Added a Fill All button for the Well, for players who needed hundreds of water bottles and previously had to fill them one by one.

📜Final Note

The next update will probably be bigger, but I’ll do my best to deliver it faster while also maintaining high quality.

Once again, thank you so much for all the support you show every time I release an update! ❤️