Adjustment:

· Adjusted the move routes of characters on multiple maps.

· Added an interaction in Meroll Village.

· Added an interactive feature in Rin Tree Village.

· Added multiple opportunities to obtain money, gems, or equipment.

· Multiple unique gemstone effect adjustments.

· Toxin damage gem data adjustment.

· Reduced the cooldown of Spark Bomb to 2 rounds.

· Reduced the cooldown of Shadow Wave to 2 rounds.