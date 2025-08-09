Adjustment:
· Adjusted the move routes of characters on multiple maps.
· Added an interaction in Meroll Village.
· Added an interactive feature in Rin Tree Village.
· Added multiple opportunities to obtain money, gems, or equipment.
· Multiple unique gemstone effect adjustments.
· Toxin damage gem data adjustment.
· Reduced the cooldown of Spark Bomb to 2 rounds.
· Reduced the cooldown of Shadow Wave to 2 rounds.
Aug 9, 1.05a Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
