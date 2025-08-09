 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19539486 Edited 9 August 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Start Screen now includes a rendering of the board games for the selected district. So you can quickly see what the Tiny Pods rescue board, Shapi board and Bridge the Pods board look like.

Changed files in this update

