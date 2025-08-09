 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Portal Call of Duty® Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19539481 Edited 9 August 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added "Trigger Happy! (Time Attack)" to "Extra"(supports leaderboards)

  • "Think Blue, Count 25" supports leaderboards

  • Extraに「Trigger Happy!(Time Attack)」を追加（オンラインランキング対応）

  • 「Think Blue, Count 25」がオンラインランキングに対応

Changed files in this update

Depot 3027581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link