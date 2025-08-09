 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19539459
Update notes via Steam Community
New Features:
Client/Server rollback system makes defense and setting more stable when in a Multiplayer match!
Player stat preset function to save and load different presets!
New Mik*sa inspired Volleyball skin for all games!

Bug fixes (SUPER BIG FIXES):
Blocks sometimes not registering – fixed an issue where some block touches were not being counted.
No-touch aces not counted – fixed scoring so aces still award points even without a registered touch.
Point awarding issues – resolved most incorrect point award scenarios.
Serve mode switching exploit – fixed a bug where players could switch out of serve mode while still holding the ball.
Multiplayer bot blocking – fixed a bug where bots would not jump to block attacks from non-host players.
Jump setting inaccuracy – fixed an issue where jump sets would be inaccurate even when jumping straight up.
Lobby hosting failures – fixed multiple issues causing lobby creation to fail.
Bot movement after points – bots now teleport to their correct serve/receive positions at the start of each point to prevent them from getting stuck.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3052521
