New Features:

Client/Server rollback system makes defense and setting more stable when in a Multiplayer match!

Player stat preset function to save and load different presets!

New Mik*sa inspired Volleyball skin for all games!



Bug fixes (SUPER BIG FIXES):

Blocks sometimes not registering – fixed an issue where some block touches were not being counted.

No-touch aces not counted – fixed scoring so aces still award points even without a registered touch.

Point awarding issues – resolved most incorrect point award scenarios.

Serve mode switching exploit – fixed a bug where players could switch out of serve mode while still holding the ball.

Multiplayer bot blocking – fixed a bug where bots would not jump to block attacks from non-host players.

Jump setting inaccuracy – fixed an issue where jump sets would be inaccurate even when jumping straight up.

Lobby hosting failures – fixed multiple issues causing lobby creation to fail.

Bot movement after points – bots now teleport to their correct serve/receive positions at the start of each point to prevent them from getting stuck.