Bug Fix: After the first wave of enemies appeared in the Imperial Fortress, subsequent waves did not appear.
Optimization: Residents will now turn and flee after encountering monsters.
Optimization: Enemies blocked by terrain or walls will no longer cause residents or support soldiers to flee.
Optimization: Dynamically display soldier combat bonuses in the mouse tooltip.
Optimization: Residents will now actively attempt to flee when near monsters or enemies.
Experience optimization
