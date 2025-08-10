 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19539457 Edited 10 August 2025 – 03:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fix: After the first wave of enemies appeared in the Imperial Fortress, subsequent waves did not appear.
Optimization: Residents will now turn and flee after encountering monsters.
Optimization: Enemies blocked by terrain or walls will no longer cause residents or support soldiers to flee.
Optimization: Dynamically display soldier combat bonuses in the mouse tooltip.
Optimization: Residents will now actively attempt to flee when near monsters or enemies.

