It is once again Update Thursday and this week we have a new objective type to add to the game's proc-gen system: Prison Break with +9 proc-gen combos (map X objective) ready to play and an absolute mountain of F10 fixes across the entire breadth of the game. We've fixed issues with the new Matrix HUD Q-Tally display, filtering issues in Blueprint crafting, issues with Fadelight Blades Power Play files not registering as being found, improved Nova Beam's display to make it like a grenade, removed loot duplication and improved the loot tables and more!

New Proc-Gen Objective: Prison Break!

The new proc-gen objective Prison Break gives you a short-window of time to rescue a Contact's agents from a temporarily prison. Whoever snatched the agent wants a bit of extra time with them before handing them over to the larger faction forces, probably to squeeze some answers out of them or to try to cut a ransom deal. This is the limited window into which you can take action to deploy, score a Red Key and bust the agent out of prison.

Prison Breaks start appearing at and above Power Level 3 and currently can match with 9 maps for a total of +9 proc-gen combos (map X objective). These maps offer a lot of paths to victory - you can find the Red Key in a lootbox, you can kill a roving prison warden who is carrying a Red Key or you can hack a local terminal to pop the prison cell open. Once the door is open, you've got a VIP on your who needs your protection to reach the extraction point.

Time to jailbreak, hesiters!

Improved Loot / Reduced Duplicates

With Update #25, we've made some big moves on reducing redundancy in loot drops and improving the overall distribution and loot counts. With this update, we've added protection against redundant Weapon, Mods, Armor and Blueprints within a single mission stage. You may still see duplicate Files, NBS Cubes and Items but the variation in the most exciting loot has gone way up with this change. This is a hard rule now, so you should never see the same Weapon, Mod, Armor or Blueprint twice in the same stage (though you may see them repeated across multi-stage missions).

Second, we've tweaked the loot tables to give a better distribution and fixed a bug that was causing a bit too much loot (basically, another source of duplicates!) to be added with each mission generation.

Any mission added to your timeline before this release will still have rolled on the old loot tables and may have duplication.

Improved Matrix HUD Q-Tally & Hacking Drugs

Update #24 added a new level of detail to the matrix HUD about Q-Sec Tally added per action in order to support better use of your new Cloak 1-3 Utilities. It also gave a lot of visibility into some of the Hacking Traits, Active IC, some Traps and more. It turns out that visibility helped some of our players spot bugs that could be fixed!

Some Active IC might get their Q-Sec Tally penalty charged twice (5 and 5)

Some Trap IC were incorrectly doubling their +5 Q-Sec Tally and instead giving +10

When some buffs ended their duration, they might incorrectly clear the Cloak bonus at that time

A lot of the hovering effect icons for Talents and Programs didn't exactly match what the program icon was. We've resolved a ton of these and made sure that they all show up as well.

Some Hacking Drugs like Turqo Juice and Tundra were not correctly applying all their buffs and sticking around. Now fixed!

Improved Nova Beam Targeting

The Warmachine's Nova Beam is an eye laser grenade - a you to drop a deadly AOE blast at a point you can see within range. As a grenade-like effect, it was painful that it wasn't giving a proper preview of damage when you were targeting it. We've resolved all that with Update #25, and pushed Nova Beam to have a first class set of details as you target, showing you targets who will be hit and damage preview just like you expect from a grenade.

Fadelight Blades Citizenship Files

You can see I was lazy and only got one file but it counted!

A long standing bug has been stuck in the Fadelight Blades Power Play - even if you found all the Fake Citizenship Files, they would not register at victory and while you do count as achieving victory, you would get almost no payment no matter how hard you worked. We're very excited to put this one behind us!

v2.1.41 - #25: New "Prison Break!" Proc-Gen Objective

- Added new proc-gen objective: Prison Break - an agent has been captured, you need to break them out before they are "processed"

- Prison Break appears at Power Level 3+ and has 9 maps available, +9 total proc-gen combos

- Fixed Filtering issue with NanoFab - selecting a mod for a weapon often started with incorrect filter set

- Improved Warmachine's Nova Beam Talent to show Damage preview and estimation like a grenade

- Improved looting tables and stopped duplicates especially in weapons, armor and blueprints

- Fixed bug with Fadelight Blades Power Play where Fake Citizenship Files were never counted as successfully stolen

- Fixed issue with enemies on patrol who were unwilling to go over fences no matter what

- Fixed bugs with auto-extraction in some levels, invisible bridge in Truck Job level

- Fixed issues with miscalculation of grenade damage in flashing damage preview

- Fixed bug with some looted Armor not appearing in inventory after mission victory

- Fixed bug with Mass Trauma Kit locking UI after using it on yourself

- Fixed issues with hovers sometimes lingering on screen incorrectly during character movement

- Fixed issue with some Talent and attack labels/hotkey glyphs not clearing correctly between different Talent combos

- Fixed bug with Talent range circle sometimes staying on screen

- Fixed visual "first frame" bugs in Safehouse where some UI elements would be displayed in odd places for 1 frame

- Fixed bugs where health in hover on Initiative track might not always update correctly

- Fixed bugs with matrix hacking drugs not granting all of their multi-turn bonuses

- Fixed issue where Q-Sec Tally mitigation would go to 0 after an unrelated matrix buff expired

- Fixed issue where you couldn't see critical Q-Tally per Action details after spiking the host CPU

- Fixed bug with some Active IC showing/charging double Q-Tally per action in Matrix

- Fixed bug with some hidden Traps incorrectly showing a higher than expected Q-Tally per action in Matrix

- Fixed bug where some enemy effects (Atomic Stutter) would show up twice or some (Stun Stick debuff) wouldn't show up at all

- Fixed bug allowing small negative Heat values

- No longer offering Temp Traits for tactical characters to Faces during Limit Breaks