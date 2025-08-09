-
Reworked combo systemCombo now goes up by x0.5 for each enemy killed and takes longer to deplete
- Combo meter now shows the length of your combo
- Money counter is now faster and displays how much money you just collected or spent
Added Upgrades
EspressoTime is stopped while you are invincible
ToastItems which cost 0 charge block damage for 2 extra turns
Shots PlusYou shoot 50% more bullets in a spread
Demon OrbWhenever you would normally be invincible, you instead deal 3× damage
Diamond TipThe tip of your melee weapons deals 2× damage
Mini MoonA moon orbits you. It blocks any attack that hits it and comes back after 4 turns
BayonetWhen you shoot, you also melee attack up to 1.5 tiles away, but your bullets deal 25% less damage
Changed Upgrades
Double BarrelsYour bullets deal 25% less damage -> You gain charge 3/4× as fast
Shooting Star1 in 10 chance to deal triple damage -> 1 in 10 chance to deal quadruple damage
StopwatchEnemy bullets move 3/4 as fast - Enemy bullets move 2/3× as fast
Bloody DiscYour bullets deal 75% more damage - Your bullets deal 1.5× damage
Pea PodItems can be used without charge if you used an item last turn. You have 50% more ammo, but deal 25% less damage -> You can use an item without the required charge if you used an item last turn
Shotgun ShellYou shoot 50% more bullets in a spread -> You shoot 200% more bullets, but you gain charge 60% as fast and have 25% less ammo
First Aid KitBandages take 4 charge to use -> 1 charge
Haunted SheetNow summons a ghost pigeon that shoots you every 4 turns, instead of a homing bullet
Cactus ThornsNow works with other upgrades
Bullet ThrustersYour bullets deal 50% more damage -> 75% more damage
Shield of LegendAll attacks from the front are blocked when waiting -> All attacks from the front are blocked, but instead push you away
Cheese WedgeCoins extend your combo by 2 turns -> 4 turns
Dodge CapeYou have a 15% chance to dodge attacks -> 20% chance
ScissorsYour melee have 50% less range -> 25% less range
Fire PepperRenamed from Firestep, now stacks and lasts 8 turns instead of 4
Battery AcidYou deal 100% more damage, but when your charge is full, you take damage and your charge resets to 0 -> You deal 75% more damage, but when your charge is full, it resets to 0
Rogue's DaggerNow stacks and has an animation
DartboardYou gain 25% damage for each attack without missing, up to 125% -> You gain 50% damage for each attack without missing, up to 250%
Lucky StarYour attacks deal 50% more damage -> 75% more damage, also added a glow effect when ready
Changed Weapons
ShellNow works with upgrades and doesn't make you bounce off whatever you hit
ShieldBlock all damage for 2 turns -> Block all damage for 3 turns
SpursYou can move 3 tiles without advancing time -> Stop time for 5 turns
Baseball BatNow works with upgrades
LassoPull enemies up to 6 tiles away towards you and stun them for 4 turns -> Throw a lasso. It travels 4 tiles each turn and stops enemies from attacking or moving until attacked
FlailSwing a spikeball around you for 2 turns. It deals 2 damage -> Swing a spikeball around you for 6 turns. It deals 2 damage and blocks bullets
BlowgunLasts 6 turns -> 8 turns, Charmed enemies can now see enemies through walls and can walk
Removed UpgradeMultiball
Updated Sprites
- Ectoplasm
- Fire Pepper
- Ectoplasm
- Upgrade inventory now displays counters for upgrades that use them
- Coyote now uses a Bowie Knife instead of a Revolver
- Melee weapons are now visibly longer or shorter depending on their range
- Combo timer now stops when you exit the level
- Combo timer now stops when time is stopped
- Replays menu is now split into pages, and no longer crashes from trying to create a massive image
- Fixed bullet repellent - now only repels enemy bullets that are in your line of sight
- Fixed charmed enemies not being able to attack each other on Pimento and higher difficulties
- Fixed sentries not working with upgrades
- Fixed Foam Dart
- Fixed crash when using Bloody Disc
- Fixed sideways cacti
