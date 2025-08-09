 Skip to content
Major 9 August 2025 Build 19539418
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Reworked combo system

    Combo now goes up by x0.5 for each enemy killed and takes longer to deplete
  • Combo meter now shows the length of your combo
  • Money counter is now faster and displays how much money you just collected or spent

  • Added Upgrades

    • Espresso

      Time is stopped while you are invincible

    • Toast

      Items which cost 0 charge block damage for 2 extra turns

    • Shots Plus

      You shoot 50% more bullets in a spread

    • Demon Orb

      Whenever you would normally be invincible, you instead deal 3× damage

    • Diamond Tip

      The tip of your melee weapons deals 2× damage

    • Mini Moon

      A moon orbits you. It blocks any attack that hits it and comes back after 4 turns

    • Bayonet

      When you shoot, you also melee attack up to 1.5 tiles away, but your bullets deal 25% less damage

  • Changed Upgrades

    • Double Barrels

      Your bullets deal 25% less damage -> You gain charge 3/4× as fast

    • Shooting Star

      1 in 10 chance to deal triple damage -> 1 in 10 chance to deal quadruple damage

    • Stopwatch

      Enemy bullets move 3/4 as fast - Enemy bullets move 2/3× as fast

    • Bloody Disc

      Your bullets deal 75% more damage - Your bullets deal 1.5× damage

    • Pea Pod

      Items can be used without charge if you used an item last turn. You have 50% more ammo, but deal 25% less damage -> You can use an item without the required charge if you used an item last turn

    • Shotgun Shell

      You shoot 50% more bullets in a spread -> You shoot 200% more bullets, but you gain charge 60% as fast and have 25% less ammo

    • First Aid Kit

      Bandages take 4 charge to use -> 1 charge

    • Haunted Sheet

      Now summons a ghost pigeon that shoots you every 4 turns, instead of a homing bullet

    • Cactus Thorns

      Now works with other upgrades

    • Bullet Thrusters

      Your bullets deal 50% more damage -> 75% more damage

    • Shield of Legend

      All attacks from the front are blocked when waiting -> All attacks from the front are blocked, but instead push you away

    • Cheese Wedge

      Coins extend your combo by 2 turns -> 4 turns

    • Dodge Cape

      You have a 15% chance to dodge attacks -> 20% chance

    • Scissors

      Your melee have 50% less range -> 25% less range

    • Fire Pepper

      Renamed from Firestep, now stacks and lasts 8 turns instead of 4

    • Battery Acid

      You deal 100% more damage, but when your charge is full, you take damage and your charge resets to 0 -> You deal 75% more damage, but when your charge is full, it resets to 0

    • Rogue's Dagger

      Now stacks and has an animation

    • Dartboard

      You gain 25% damage for each attack without missing, up to 125% -> You gain 50% damage for each attack without missing, up to 250%

    • Lucky Star

      Your attacks deal 50% more damage -> 75% more damage, also added a glow effect when ready

  • Changed Weapons

    • Shell

      Now works with upgrades and doesn't make you bounce off whatever you hit

    • Shield

      Block all damage for 2 turns -> Block all damage for 3 turns

    • Spurs

      You can move 3 tiles without advancing time -> Stop time for 5 turns

    • Baseball Bat

      Now works with upgrades

    • Lasso

      Pull enemies up to 6 tiles away towards you and stun them for 4 turns -> Throw a lasso. It travels 4 tiles each turn and stops enemies from attacking or moving until attacked

    • Flail

      Swing a spikeball around you for 2 turns. It deals 2 damage -> Swing a spikeball around you for 6 turns. It deals 2 damage and blocks bullets

    • Blowgun

      Lasts 6 turns -> 8 turns, Charmed enemies can now see enemies through walls and can walk

  • Removed Upgrade

    Multiball

  • Updated Sprites

    • Ectoplasm
    • Fire Pepper

  • Upgrade inventory now displays counters for upgrades that use them
  • Coyote now uses a Bowie Knife instead of a Revolver
  • Melee weapons are now visibly longer or shorter depending on their range
  • Combo timer now stops when you exit the level
  • Combo timer now stops when time is stopped
  • Replays menu is now split into pages, and no longer crashes from trying to create a massive image
  • Fixed bullet repellent - now only repels enemy bullets that are in your line of sight
  • Fixed charmed enemies not being able to attack each other on Pimento and higher difficulties
  • Fixed sentries not working with upgrades
  • Fixed Foam Dart
  • Fixed crash when using Bloody Disc
  • Fixed sideways cacti

Changed files in this update

