Status Update

First of all thank you for the people which have attended to the Early Access stage.

This EA has considerably boosted and hastened the development process and will certainly iron out all remaining glitches and necessary UX improvement.

After all these daily updates since end of June, the game has stabilized, the team will take a bit of vacation for now.

Card Challenge

Cards are not yet set in stone and actually open to player feedback.

Some cards may be less useful, some could be improved or you may have ideas of new cards.

Even the flavor text may be enhanced.

Provide any nice idea of card text and effects in a review in Steam.

We will study any proposal, depending on

the review's mood,

historical accuracy,

mechanism,

ease of implementation for the player or AI.

AI Report

No Retreat! Experts needed here.

The developer would need some nice cases to improve AI behaviour. If you believe AI could have done really much better in a given turn, just F10 and say what you would have done.

Enjoy your summer in the steppe !