9 August 2025 Build 19539392
New Features:
  • Changed the world generation to generate an entire star cluster.
  • Added a new star type, the blue giant.
  • Enemies now spawn individually instead of in groups.
  • Reworked the enemy attack AI.
  • Reworked the map. The map can now continuously scroll through all detail levels and shows more information when hovering over objects.
  • Reworked the ship workstation UI. Items are now taken from the ship instead of the player inventory.
  • Roll and Strafe controls are now independently rebindable.
  • Added filtering to the drone bay.
  • Added a new background music track.


Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed a crash when loading certain save files.
  • Improved models for the dock and cockpit.
  • Fixed the drone spawning in the wrong place in the drone bay.
  • Fixed the colliders on the drone bay.
  • Hull plates now show their research value.

