- Changed the world generation to generate an entire star cluster.
- Added a new star type, the blue giant.
- Enemies now spawn individually instead of in groups.
- Reworked the enemy attack AI.
- Reworked the map. The map can now continuously scroll through all detail levels and shows more information when hovering over objects.
- Reworked the ship workstation UI. Items are now taken from the ship instead of the player inventory.
- Roll and Strafe controls are now independently rebindable.
- Added filtering to the drone bay.
- Added a new background music track.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a crash when loading certain save files.
- Improved models for the dock and cockpit.
- Fixed the drone spawning in the wrong place in the drone bay.
- Fixed the colliders on the drone bay.
- Hull plates now show their research value.
Changed files in this update