OVERDRIVE WARFARE FINALE EVENT (AUGUST 16 - AUGUST 23):

The job is almost done and Zarya forces are retreating out of Lumar, going back to the shadows which they originated from. But the work isn't done yet, there are still active hostiles in the region and the fight for Zarya Isle hasn't been won yet. Welcome to the Overdrive Warfare Finale, the last stand for Task Force Scorpion to defeat the Zarya. Check out a new arena map, complete event challenges, celebrate with double XP until August 23rd and so much more. Are you ready for one last fight?



NEW ARENA MAP: FACILITY 4

Facility 4 is an old training facility used by Task Force Scorpion that contains plans and weapons to attack the remaining Zarya Group forces with. Do not let them get their hands on anything that this remote location holds.



MINI-ROYALE MAP 3: DAM

Welcome to the third and final Mini-Royale map for Overdrive Warfare Operation Breakpoint. This is Dam, a territorial powerhouse controlled by the Zarya Group which has only been expanded upon since previous battles in the region. Drop in and reclaim it for good.



MINI-ROYALE DAM LANDMARKS (6):

- Control Centre

- Factory

- Container Yard

- Storage

- Bridge

- Roost



NEW PERK: BAGGER (BATTLE ROYALE EXCLUSIVE)

Find the all-new Bagger perk in loot crates to carry additional ammunition and combat stims in your inventory!



NEW PERK: AMMO CATCHER (BATTLE ROYALE EXCLUSIVE)

Find the all-new Ammo Catcher perk in loot crates to earn ammunition upon searching loot crates and eliminating enemies.



REWORKED PERK: REAPER RELOAD

Now loads 12 bullets upon eliminations instead of 8.



CHALLENGES:

- Complete the Overdrive Warfare Finale challenges to unlock the all-new Last Stand camo!



LIMITED-TIME MODES (ARENA):

- Year 2 Moshpit (New)

- Glitched (Returning)

- Facility 4 24/7 (New)



CORE ARENA MAP ROTATION (16):

- Parks

- Military Base

- Missile Silo

- Pit

- Paintball

- Fall

- Crash (Day)

- Crash (Night)

- Compound

- Decimation

- Underground

- Container Yard

- Invasion

- Facility 4

- Goal (Premium Edition)

- Trench (Premium Edition)



FREE LOADING SCREENS:

- Overdrive Warfare Finale Event Keyart

- Overdrive Warfare Legacy Keyart

- Battle Royale Open Alpha Teaser

- Zarya Isle Map Overview

- Raid the Missile Silo

- Identification (Made by Pac)

- Figures of Dawn (Made by Pac)



GENERAL:

- New victory screen in Battle Royale

- New XP token icon

- New Zarya Isle and Task Force Scorpion insignias can be spotted around various maps

- Improved visibility of cosmetic loot crate opening interface

- Improved visibility of XP token interface

- Combat stim HUD is now visible at all times and displays how many you have on you

- Added VFX upon gaining eliminations with either Death Consumption or Reaper Reload equipped

- Stims allowed in Arena modes decreased from 4 to 2

- Healing delay decreased from 2 seconds to 1 second in Battle Royale (now matching with Arena)

- Resupply stations now only grant 90 additional ammo instead of 120

- Added small prompt at the bottom of the Arena HUD to open the combat record



A MESSAGE FROM DYNAMITE GAMES:

Thank you to everyone who has played and supported Overdrive since the release of Overdrive Warfare last year. It has been a fun journey to expand upon this game and I have learnt a lot of lessons going into my next few projects. I can't wait for you all to drop into Operation Breakpoint Act 3 and the finale event now. Stay tuned on Overdrive socials and the discord server for announcements regarding future projects in the works, you won't want to miss it.

