📰 Update Time!Greetings Mubs, you're reading the latest news about Minigame Madness V0.15.3! This bi-weekly update we have an official minigame vote, a quick-chat system, Royal and Freefall updates & more! 🤩
⚠️ Check the changelog at the bottom of this post for the full list of changes!
🗳️ The Official Minigame Vote!With both ☁️ Freefall Frenzy and 👑 Royal Rumble nearing finalization, it's about time we look ahead at the future, and you can help us shape it! 🤠
Our next development cycle will focus on the winner of this poll! Choose wisely:
OPTION A: Color Calamity 🎨🪣Color Calamity is turf war! Players cover paint on all surfaces they touch, in the color of their Mub. Be the player with the most paint on the map at the end to win!
OPTION B: Manic Murderer 🔪😨Manic Murderer is sus! One player is the murderer, another is sheriff, the rest are innocents. The murderer needs to (secretly) kill everyone to win, while the innocents & sheriff need to kill or outlast the murderer to win!
OPTION C: Wreckage Wrangle 💥⛏️Wreckage Wrangle is destruction derby! All players compete to destroy as much as possible of a sacred temple. The player with the most destruction wins!
Join the Discord server and check the #polls channel to cast your vote!⚠️ Poll will close in 2 weeks!
⭐ General Changes
🗣️ Quick-Chat SystemRecently Minigame Madness has started gaining some traction in China and Brazil, which we're super excited about! 🌐
To help make our game more accessible to this growing global audience, we've added a quick-chat system. Quick-chats automatically get translated on the end-user's screen, allowing everyone to share their thoughts no matter their nationality! 🗣️
Besides globalization, quick-chats also finally allow gamepad users to easily communicate! 🎮
On top of that, users can choose to ONLY be able to see quick-chats inside the safety settings, making the chat completely safe while still allowing for fun communication! 🛡️
🕹️ Minigame Changes
☁️ Freefall FrenzyFreefall Frenzy has gained two new animated end-game levels called "Wiper" & "Splitter". ☠️
If they look easy, they aren't! Be prepared to learn by dying! Luckily they only show up very late! 👼
👑 Royal RumbleThe castle map has been updated a bunch. Check it out! 🏰
Still very WIP though! ⚠️
Besides map upgrades, we've also added ping compensation to the stealing of crowns, hopefully making it more fun for high-ping individuals!
🔔 Stay TunedStay tuned to the ever-expanding Minigame Madness experience by following us on Steam and joining the Discord community! Spread the word about Minigame Madness by leaving a review! 📢
Have an epic day, or an average one! No pressure. 👋🏼
V0.15.3
- Added quick-chat system, allowing gamepad users and people of different nationalities to communicate!
- Added new safety setting to only show quick chats (and thus hide custom chats)
- Added 2 new Freefall Frenzy end-game levels called "Wiper" & "Splitter"
- Added stairs, stables, barrels & torches to the Royal Rumble map
- Added "Fitgirl" outfit
- Changed Royal Rumble crown stealing to be ping compensated (leading to better experience for higher ping players hopefully)
- Changed Royal Rumble walls and towers to have more detail
- Changed Royal Rumble map to be a bit smaller
- Changed Royal Rumble floor to dirt
- Changed Freefall Frenzy animated levels to have some depth to them
- Changed Twisted Trivia early game outfit match questions to be even easier
- Changed most toggle settings to have better clarifying labels rather than "On" or "Off"
- Changed safety settings to be split by friend & stranger
- Changed private server admins to have no chat cooldown
- Changed opening chat to spawn cursor at center of chat
- Changed focus navigation to be able to take place between chat and menu on gamepad (when both open)
- Fixed item tooltip always displaying a face name
Changed files in this update