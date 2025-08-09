The specific contents of the update are as follows:
- Adjustment: During non-combat time, the girls will now be in their own rooms, whereas they were previously on the rooftop of the building. The experience of interacting with the girls has been improved, allowing them to strike unlocked poses. Due to the limited space in the rooms, another scene will be switched to when displaying actions and poses.
- Adjustment: The main interface and the girls' information interface have been integrated.
- Adjustment: The UI style has been changed to feature orange as the main color, replacing the previous blue.
- Optimization: The number of objectives for zombie elimination and mutant serum collection tasks has been significantly reduced.
- Optimization: Equipment descriptions have been optimized to directly state the equipment effects.
- Fix: The issue where the talent interface did not locate the currently unlockable talent after being opened has been fixed.
Changed files in this update