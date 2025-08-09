This update brings numerous NPC and audio focused updates / bug fixes. NPCs are now tiny bit more challenging, and removal of starter items encourages players to loot in order to shoot. Enjoy!

Various sound issues (attenuation, inside/outside sound filtering, network replication)

Robot's eyes will now turn off when they are dead

Boss collision geometry is now disabled when it dies

Revolver HUD ammo count will now display correctly for all players

Tripwire will now disable movement for robots

Robot will no longer get stuck when player dies during attack phase

Tonic impact sounds will now replicate to all players