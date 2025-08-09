 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19539352 Edited 9 August 2025 – 16:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings numerous NPC and audio focused updates / bug fixes. NPCs are now tiny bit more challenging, and removal of starter items encourages players to loot in order to shoot. Enjoy!

Fixes:

  • Various sound issues (attenuation, inside/outside sound filtering, network replication)

  • Robot's eyes will now turn off when they are dead

  • Boss collision geometry is now disabled when it dies

  • Revolver HUD ammo count will now display correctly for all players

  • Tripwire will now disable movement for robots

  • Robot will no longer get stuck when player dies during attack phase

  • Tonic impact sounds will now replicate to all players

  • Fire effects on NPCs will now replicate to all players

Added:

  • Hearing sense for enemies (currently only hears gunshots)

  • Dynamic HUD for items

  • Impact sounds for Revolver and Lantern

  • Menu screens!

Changed:

  • Replace zombie model with placeholder robot

  • Robots will not longer stop to play hit-react animation when getting shot

  • Robots will notice players quicker if they are closer

  • Robots now has a different "idle" speed vs "attack" speed

Changed files in this update

