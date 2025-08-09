This update brings numerous NPC and audio focused updates / bug fixes. NPCs are now tiny bit more challenging, and removal of starter items encourages players to loot in order to shoot. Enjoy!
Fixes:
Various sound issues (attenuation, inside/outside sound filtering, network replication)
Robot's eyes will now turn off when they are dead
Boss collision geometry is now disabled when it dies
Revolver HUD ammo count will now display correctly for all players
Tripwire will now disable movement for robots
Robot will no longer get stuck when player dies during attack phase
Tonic impact sounds will now replicate to all players
Fire effects on NPCs will now replicate to all players
Added:
Hearing sense for enemies (currently only hears gunshots)
Dynamic HUD for items
Impact sounds for Revolver and Lantern
Menu screens!
Changed:
Replace zombie model with placeholder robot
Robots will not longer stop to play hit-react animation when getting shot
Robots will notice players quicker if they are closer
Robots now has a different "idle" speed vs "attack" speed
Changed files in this update