1. You can now show or hide clouds.

2. You can now set the scale icon size (0 means no clouds at all).

3. Added tooltips to the settings interface (hover your mouse over the title to the left of a setting to display a detailed explanation of the setting).

4. Confirming the start guide now redirects you to an external tutorial URL, while canceling it closes the window. The settings also open the external tutorial URL instead of the internal tutorial UI.

5. Added a button to the Workshop interface that opens the external download link for the modding tools, which also includes a tutorial (the modding tools and tutorial will be updated and available for download tomorrow).

6. Check the mod format before opening it. Mods with incorrect formats will not redirect to the mod scene! This prevents incorrectly displayed empty scenes!

7. Fixed a bug where icons would still move around even after turning off auto-patrol.

8. Fixed a bug where icons would reappear after switching worlds or logging out and back in after deleting them.

9. Changed the fixed patrol time for icons to a randomized one to prevent all icons from patrolling and sleeping together upon initial login.