📢 Patch Notes – v0.46.01
🗓️ Release Date: August 9, 2025
This update brings fresh horror elements along with system improvements and bug fixes.
🗺️ Map Loading Issue Fixed
Fixed an issue where dummy objects from unselected maps were being loaded.
🔮 Ectoplasm Glass Rework (WIP)
The Ectoplasm Glass system is being rebuilt from scratch. Some bugs remain during the work-in-progress stage — they will be addressed in future updates.
🌐 UI Translation & Language Fixes
Fixed several translation and language option errors in the UI.
😱 JumpScare Adjustments
Rebalanced the trigger chances for jump scares.
⚙️ Optimization Improvements
Small but impactful performance optimizations have been implemented.
👻 New Horror Mechanics
Added new horror elements to keep players on edge.
Changed files in this update