📢 Patch Notes – v0.46.01

🗓️ Release Date: August 9, 2025

This update brings fresh horror elements along with system improvements and bug fixes.

🗺️ Map Loading Issue Fixed

Fixed an issue where dummy objects from unselected maps were being loaded.

🔮 Ectoplasm Glass Rework (WIP)

The Ectoplasm Glass system is being rebuilt from scratch. Some bugs remain during the work-in-progress stage — they will be addressed in future updates.

🌐 UI Translation & Language Fixes

Fixed several translation and language option errors in the UI.

😱 JumpScare Adjustments

Rebalanced the trigger chances for jump scares.

⚙️ Optimization Improvements

Small but impactful performance optimizations have been implemented.

👻 New Horror Mechanics

Added new horror elements to keep players on edge.