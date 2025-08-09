 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19539303 Edited 9 August 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📢 Patch Notes – v0.46.01

🗓️ Release Date: August 9, 2025

This update brings fresh horror elements along with system improvements and bug fixes.

🗺️ Map Loading Issue Fixed
Fixed an issue where dummy objects from unselected maps were being loaded.

🔮 Ectoplasm Glass Rework (WIP)
The Ectoplasm Glass system is being rebuilt from scratch. Some bugs remain during the work-in-progress stage — they will be addressed in future updates.

🌐 UI Translation & Language Fixes
Fixed several translation and language option errors in the UI.

😱 JumpScare Adjustments
Rebalanced the trigger chances for jump scares.

⚙️ Optimization Improvements
Small but impactful performance optimizations have been implemented.

👻 New Horror Mechanics
Added new horror elements to keep players on edge.

Changed files in this update

