Update
You can now remotely install weapons on D.O.G.G.I.E. by holding down F while looking at a dropped weapon.
Replaced all weapon shaders with lighter ones.
Help popups have been added for specific situations. These popups appear when needed but are not displayed during multiplayer. The added help popups are as follows:
Help message about protecting D.O.G.G.I.E.
Help message about equipping D.O.G.G.I.E. weapons
Dash help message
Help message about the ? button
Help message about support drones
Bug fixes
An issue where a player who died in multiplayer under specific circumstances would respawn unexpectedly has been fixed.
Changed files in this update