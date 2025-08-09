 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19539288 Edited 9 August 2025 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update

  • You can now remotely install weapons on D.O.G.G.I.E. by holding down F while looking at a dropped weapon.

  • Replaced all weapon shaders with lighter ones.

  • Help popups have been added for specific situations. These popups appear when needed but are not displayed during multiplayer. The added help popups are as follows:

    • Help message about protecting D.O.G.G.I.E.

    • Help message about equipping D.O.G.G.I.E. weapons

    • Dash help message

    • Help message about the ? button

    • Help message about support drones

Bug fixes

  • An issue where a player who died in multiplayer under specific circumstances would respawn unexpectedly has been fixed.

