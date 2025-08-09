A few small bugfixes:
-Fixed a typo in Strange Jigsaws (2025)
-Fixed an issue with pieces getting stuck rotated after breaking the world
-Fixed an issue with possibly getting stuck returning from the jigsawverse to the void after solving the game in a particular way.
Update Notes for August 9th #2 - v. 1.0.3.1
