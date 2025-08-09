 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19539254 Edited 9 August 2025 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Race Position & Results System
• Improved the FirstSecThird script to robustly track race positions, laps, and waypoints for both player and AI cars.
• Integrated Unity’s Job System for efficient, multi-threaded position calculations.
• Enhanced the leaderboard and race results UI, including lap time popups and final results panels.
• Ensured only one GUI instance displays at a time using static checks.
2. CRCarInfo Performance & Mileage Tracking
• Optimized the CRCarInfo script for better performance:
• Suggested using a circular buffer for speed samples instead of a List<float>.
• Recommended tuning the mileage update interval for efficiency.
• Advised minimizing allocations and unnecessary disk I/O.
• Ensured accurate mileage tracking and reporting, with data saved only at key events.
3. CRRaceManager Integration
• Improved the CRRaceManager to:
• Correctly sync and display final race results, including lap times and positions.
• Handle scene transitions, loading screens, and campaign progress.
• Manage racer data, including serialization and deserialization for save/load.
• Provide robust methods for marking racers as finished and updating their stats.
4. Debugging & Diagnostics
• Located and explained debug messages related to player/AI identification and GUI display.
• Provided guidance on wrapping debug logs for Editor-only output to reduce runtime overhead.
5. General Code Quality
• Advised on best practices for Unity C# development, including:
• Profiling and performance tuning.
• Clean separation of responsibilities between scripts.
• Safe and efficient use of Unity’s serialization and event systems.
---
Overall:
You’ve made significant progress in building a robust, efficient, and user-friendly racing game system, with a focus on accurate race tracking, performance, and clean UI/UX for both gameplay and results.
Analyzed By: Anton Opic & GTP- 4.1

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3821591
