1. Race Position & Results System

• Improved the FirstSecThird script to robustly track race positions, laps, and waypoints for both player and AI cars.

• Integrated Unity’s Job System for efficient, multi-threaded position calculations.

• Enhanced the leaderboard and race results UI, including lap time popups and final results panels.

• Ensured only one GUI instance displays at a time using static checks.

2. CRCarInfo Performance & Mileage Tracking

• Optimized the CRCarInfo script for better performance:

• Suggested using a circular buffer for speed samples instead of a List<float>.

• Recommended tuning the mileage update interval for efficiency.

• Advised minimizing allocations and unnecessary disk I/O.

• Ensured accurate mileage tracking and reporting, with data saved only at key events.

3. CRRaceManager Integration

• Improved the CRRaceManager to:

• Correctly sync and display final race results, including lap times and positions.

• Handle scene transitions, loading screens, and campaign progress.

• Manage racer data, including serialization and deserialization for save/load.

• Provide robust methods for marking racers as finished and updating their stats.

4. Debugging & Diagnostics

• Located and explained debug messages related to player/AI identification and GUI display.

• Provided guidance on wrapping debug logs for Editor-only output to reduce runtime overhead.

5. General Code Quality

• Advised on best practices for Unity C# development, including:

• Profiling and performance tuning.

• Clean separation of responsibilities between scripts.

• Safe and efficient use of Unity’s serialization and event systems.

---

Overall:

You’ve made significant progress in building a robust, efficient, and user-friendly racing game system, with a focus on accurate race tracking, performance, and clean UI/UX for both gameplay and results.

Analyzed By: Anton Opic & GTP- 4.1