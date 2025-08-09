1. Race Position & Results System
• Improved the FirstSecThird script to robustly track race positions, laps, and waypoints for both player and AI cars.
• Integrated Unity’s Job System for efficient, multi-threaded position calculations.
• Enhanced the leaderboard and race results UI, including lap time popups and final results panels.
• Ensured only one GUI instance displays at a time using static checks.
2. CRCarInfo Performance & Mileage Tracking
• Optimized the CRCarInfo script for better performance:
• Suggested using a circular buffer for speed samples instead of a List<float>.
• Recommended tuning the mileage update interval for efficiency.
• Advised minimizing allocations and unnecessary disk I/O.
• Ensured accurate mileage tracking and reporting, with data saved only at key events.
3. CRRaceManager Integration
• Improved the CRRaceManager to:
• Correctly sync and display final race results, including lap times and positions.
• Handle scene transitions, loading screens, and campaign progress.
• Manage racer data, including serialization and deserialization for save/load.
• Provide robust methods for marking racers as finished and updating their stats.
4. Debugging & Diagnostics
• Located and explained debug messages related to player/AI identification and GUI display.
• Provided guidance on wrapping debug logs for Editor-only output to reduce runtime overhead.
5. General Code Quality
• Advised on best practices for Unity C# development, including:
• Profiling and performance tuning.
• Clean separation of responsibilities between scripts.
• Safe and efficient use of Unity’s serialization and event systems.
---
Overall:
You’ve made significant progress in building a robust, efficient, and user-friendly racing game system, with a focus on accurate race tracking, performance, and clean UI/UX for both gameplay and results.
Analyzed By: Anton Opic & GTP- 4.1
worked on the past couple of days
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 3821591
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update